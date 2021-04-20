School’s back: checking in on student learning and mental health

Air Date: April 20, 2021 10:00 am
Students settle in at their desks

Second graders settle in at their desks for their first day of in-person learning in more than a year at H.B. Wilson Elementary School in Camden, N.J. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

A year after the pandemic forced most kids into virtual learning, we are beginning to see the impact that school disruptions have had on student’s academic achievement, as well as their social and emotional health. This hour we look at learning loss from the pandemic, which kids have been hurt the most, and how schools and educators are planning to address the learning gaps and the social and emotional needs of students in the coming months. Guest host Kevin McCorry is joined by MADDIE HANNA, education reporter with The Philadelphia Inquirer, AVI WOLFMAN-ARENT, education reporter for WHYY, and Pottstown Superintendent of Schools, STEPHEN RODRIGUEZ. We’ll also hear from a parent about her struggles to keep her children in online school after losing her job during the pandemic.

