Schooled Rewired Episode 1: The Cellphone Experiment
How technology is reshaping the educational experience in Pennsylvania's schools.Listen 30:50
Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing for a statewide bell-to-bell cellphone ban, arguing that phones have become one of the biggest hindrances to learning. WHYY News visits schools that have already made the change to find out whether putting phones away is helping students reconnect with their classmates and their schoolwork.
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