Schooled

Schooled Rewired Episode 4: Future-Proofing School

How technology is reshaping the educational experience in Pennsylvania's schools.

Air Date: July 24, 2026
Listen 33:31
Schooled Rewired graphic

Schools are spending billions on technology in hopes of preparing students for the workforce. But are they investing in the right tools? This episode of Schooled explores what the future of education might look like and asks whether more technology always leads to better learning.

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