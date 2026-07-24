Schooled Rewired Episode 4: Future-Proofing School
How technology is reshaping the educational experience in Pennsylvania's schools.Listen 33:31
Schools are spending billions on technology in hopes of preparing students for the workforce. But are they investing in the right tools? This episode of Schooled explores what the future of education might look like and asks whether more technology always leads to better learning.
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