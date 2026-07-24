Schooled

Schooled Rewired Episode 3: Tech Equity

How technology is reshaping the educational experience in Pennsylvania's schools.

Air Date: July 24, 2026
Listen 30:00
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While some Pennsylvania schools invest in cutting-edge technology, others are struggling to keep aging laptops running. In this episode, WHYY News travels to schools across the state — from rural Pennsylvania to the suburbs — to explore whether unequal access to technology is creating a new education gap.

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