Schooled Rewired Episode 3: Tech Equity
How technology is reshaping the educational experience in Pennsylvania's schools.Listen 30:00
While some Pennsylvania schools invest in cutting-edge technology, others are struggling to keep aging laptops running. In this episode, WHYY News travels to schools across the state — from rural Pennsylvania to the suburbs — to explore whether unequal access to technology is creating a new education gap.
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