Schooled

Schooled Rewired Episode 2: Teaching in the AI Era

How technology is reshaping the educational experience in Pennsylvania's schools.

Air Date: July 24, 2026
Listen 33:43
Schooled Rewired graphic

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming Pennsylvania’s classrooms. As school districts embrace AI, WHYY News examines how educators are grappling with preparing students for a future where the technology is impossible to ignore.

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