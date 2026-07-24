Schooled Rewired Episode 2: Teaching in the AI Era
How technology is reshaping the educational experience in Pennsylvania's schools.Listen 33:43
Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming Pennsylvania’s classrooms. As school districts embrace AI, WHYY News examines how educators are grappling with preparing students for a future where the technology is impossible to ignore.
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