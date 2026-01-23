Schooled: The cascading impact of 'Abbott Elementary' Episode 2

This two-part Schooled podcast by WHYY News highlights aspects of the Philadelphia School District that serve as an inspiration for a hit television show. The reporting took place in 2024 and 2025. Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson created the hit TV series, “Abbot Elementary,” as modeled upon real-life experiences students face learning in the Philly school system. The sitcom shines a light on the challenges that the school district faces — teacher shortages, limited resources, furniture and supplies – among the real-life issues incorporated into the show’s storylines.

This episode explores how robust arts programming and library support positively affect student lives.