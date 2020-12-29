Russian hacking and cybersecurity

We get the latest on the Russian hack, what is being called the largest act of espionage in U.S. history. We’ll talk with the New York Times cybersecurity reporter NICOLE PERLROTH about how the Russian intelligence agency infiltrated so many government agency and corporation networks, what was likely stolen or compromised, and how significant of a national security threat the attack poses. We’ll also discuss if and how the U.S. government should retaliate with CLINT WATTS of the Foreign Policy Research Institute.