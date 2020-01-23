Watch/Listen: Senate impeachment trial continues

Listen on WHYY-FM, watch on WHYY-TV or stream online.

Watch now
Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Run away health care costs

Air Date: January 23, 2020 10:00 am
(credid, Bigstocks)

(credid, Bigstocks)

Guests: Dean Baker, Jared Bernstein, Anita Kumar

Health care is significantly more expensive in the United States compared to other advanced economies, and yet health outcomes aren’t any better. An Epipen runs about $300 in the U.S. compared to $38 in the UK, an MRI is $1,400 here vs. $190 in Holland, and for a hospital stay, head to Spain, it’s just $484 vs. $5,220 in the states. This hour, we look at why costs in America are so high, why we don’t do more to control them, and what can be done to reign them in. Our guests are DEAN BAKER, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research and JARED BERNSTEIN, senior fellow at the Center on Budget. But first Politico’s White House correspondent ANITA KUMAR catches us up on the opening arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate