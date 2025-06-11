Roots of justice: A conversation with Howard and Bryan Stevenson

Bryan Stevenson is a civil rights attorney who has dedicated his life to representing prisoners on death row. He wrote in his best-selling book, Just Mercy, that “each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.” His book was made into a movie starring Michael B. Jordan.

He and his brother, psychologist Howard Stevenson, grew up in segregated Milton, Delaware, supported by a loving, close-knit family. They said their father was like Martin Luther King Jr. drawing inspiration from the church while their mother was more confrontational, like Malcolm X.

Howard Stevenson has dedicated his career to helping others develop what he calls “racial literacy,” the skills to negotiate and navigate potentially dangerous interactions.

We invited both brothers to join us on The Connection to get their perspectives and insights about these troubled and turbulent times.

Bryan Stevenson is founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. Howard Stevenson is executive director of the Racial Empowerment Collaborative at the University of Pennsylvania.