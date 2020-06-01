Donate

    Richard Bush

    Air Date: June 1, 2020

    “Take the Wheel”

    Richard Bush and his band The A’s were the darlings of Philly in the & 70’s and early 80’s and had the hits “After Last Night” and “A Woman’s Got the Power”, which was later record by both Clarence Clemons and Jennifer Holliday. Richard continues to be a fixture in the Philadelphia music scene and currently performs with David Uosikkinen’s In The Pocket as well as his own band, The Peace Creeps, who’s song “Through Our Ruins” was recently WXPN’s Gotta Hear Song of the Week.

