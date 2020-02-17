Regional Roundup: translating the Odyssey, Sacred Harp singing, Harriet Tubman

Guests: Emily Wilson, Thomas Ward, Erica Armstrong Dunbar

For Presidents Day, this week’s Regional Roundup is a compilation of some of the most interesting segments from the show’s archives. We’ll learn about the oldest form of American music, called Sacred Harp Singing when Mary spoke with local Sacred Harp singing organizer, THOMAS WARD. We’ll also hear from University of Pennsylvania professor of classical studies, EMILY WILSON, who won a 2019 MacArthur grant for her work translating classic literature, such as The Odyssey and Oedipus Tyrannos, into English. Then we look at the life of Harriet Tubman, her time in Philadelphia, and the biopic. Rutgers history professor, ERICA ARMSTRONG DUNBAR’s new biography of the most famous Underground Railroad Conductor who was also a suffragist and Union army spy is titled She Came to Slay.