Regional Roundup: October 24, 2022

A student organization at Penn State will host a comedy event Monday featuring the founder of well-known white supremacist group the Proud Boys, but thousands of students petitioned against the event and the school received pushback from the community at large. SIGAL BEN-PORATH (@SigalBenPorath), author of the forthcoming book, Cancel Wars, will talk about First Amendment rights on college campuses, hate speech and the university’s decision to keep the event in place.

It’s the final day to register to vote in Pennsylvania’s upcoming midterms, with reproductive rights, the economy and crime motivating people to get to the polls in-person and others to request mail ballots from the state. We’ll talk about partisan legal challenges, voter intimidation, and everything you need to know about making your vote count with League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania executive director MEGHAN PIERCE (@LWVPA).

A sculpture of the iconic Philadelphia-born singer Marian Anderson will stand tall in front of the Academy of Music next year after the final proposal for the design was recently selected. Artist TANDA FRANCIS (@tandafrancis) whose concept for the sculpture was chosen from hundreds of proposals, will join us to discuss her artistic vision for bringing this groundbreaking historical figure to life.