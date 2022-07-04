Regional Roundup: July 4, 2022

Air Date: July 4, 2022 10:00 am
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, July 1, 2022. Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

American consumers are feeling the pain of record-high inflation – especially at the grocery store and gas station, as many people in our region plan short summer road trips. With the pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine driving prices upward, is there any relief in sight? Are we headed for a recession soon? Our guest is Mark Zandi (@Markzandi), Chief Economist for Moody’s Analytics (@economics_ma)

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in Philadelphia – could updated FDA guidelines about the salty foods we love make a difference? To discuss sodium, heart health, and recent research about aspirin regimens, we’ll talk with Dr. Deon Vigilance, a cardiology specialist and board president at the local American Heart Association chapter. [segment originally broadcast 10/18/2021]

A Villanova University scientist has discovered a fascinating lizard fossilized in amber dating back more than 110 million years. The “Lizard King”, Our guest, Aaron Bauer, has identified more reptiles than any other living scientist and joins us to discuss the incredibly rare find. [originally broadcast 4/4/2022]

