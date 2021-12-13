Regional Roundup – December 13th

Governor Phil Murphy’s recent nominees for the Pinelands Commission have been met with shock and confusion by NJ environmentalists for ties to chemical companies and political lobbying. We’re joined by freelance journalist and contributor to NJ Spotlight JON HURDLE to discuss the nominees under scrutiny – and why one of them has already been withdrawn after severe criticism.

We’ll also hear from University of Pennsylvania professor SIGAL BEN-PORATH about an uproar on Penn’s campus after a controversial Ecuadorian political figure was invited to Penn as a visiting scholar. Ben-Porath is the author of Free Speech on Campus and joins us to talk about what happens when students push back on contentious speakers at universities across the US.

And a grant for an interesting kind of therapy has been awarded to local hospitals to help ease the pandemic’s terrible toll on healthcare workers. We’ll speak with ANNMARIE PAPA from Einstein Health and music therapist LAURA THOMAE about how songs, rhythm and dance could be a crucial part of self-care that is so often missing for doctors and nurses.