Regional Roundup: August 22, 2022

Councilmember Allan Domb said he would resign from his current post last week as he considers a mayoral campaign – and several elected officials are expected to follow. We’ll discuss what could happen if a historic number of councilmembers “resign to run” and how the mayoral race is shaping up.

Our guest is Katie Meyer, political reporter for WHYY News. (@katieemeyer4)

Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia is infamous for its dangerous intersections and decades of high pedestrian and motorist fatalities. But calls to reimagine the thoroughfare are amplifying, with a significant push for building a subway line and other ideas like elevated rails and increased rapid transit. Can we secure federal funding and local support to transform the infrastructure of this treacherous road?

Our guests are PA State Representative Jared Solomon (@RepJaredSolomon) and transit researcher Jay Arzu.

It’s been almost a year since people swam in murky highway waters after Hurricane Ida majorly flooded the region, but this hurricane season has been drier than expected. With a drought watch in effect in NJ, extreme heat in the tri-state area, cold ocean temps at the shore and peak hurricane season approaching, we’ll talk about the plethora of weather events happening around us.

Our guest is Anthony Wood, atmosphere reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer. (@woodt15)