After the January 6th insurrection, ETHAN DEMME wrote a letter denouncing the Republican Party and exiting for good. Now he’s the Pennsylvania Chair of a new party called the Serve America Movement, and joins us to discuss his strategy to oust establishment politicians on both sides of the aisle. We also talk Eagles preseason, Phillies predictions and more with The Philadelphia Inquirer sports reporter MARCUS HAYES. But first, numerous New Jersey towns are deciding how to handle the sale and regulation of legal marijuana, with some opting out of participating altogether. Asbury Park Pressweed reporter MIKE DAVIS joins us to talk about a critical deadline and the new rules designed to get the industry up and running.