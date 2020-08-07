Regional Roundup – 08/10/20

Air Date: August 10, 2020 10:00 am
Opera Philadelphia will shoot and edit its first original film production, “Cycles of My Being” to debut through its new streaming service in November. (Courtesy of Opera Philadelphia)

Guests: Nina Feldman, Carlton Williams, David Devan, Lawrence Brownlee

This week on the Regional Roundup; we’ll get the latest on the rates of coronavirus in Philadelphia, and the efforts to combat it’s spread from WHYY’s NINA FELDMAN. We’ll also talk to the commissioner of the Philadelphia Streets Department CARLTON WILLIAMS about the many problems of late in Philadelphia’s trash and recycling pickup, and what the agency is doing to ameliorate them. Lastly, Opera Philadelphia’s General Director and President DAVID DEVAN and tenor LAWRENCE BROWNLEE will join us to talk about the new, virtual opera season. 

