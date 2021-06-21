Donate

Regional Roundup – 06/21/2021

Air Date: June 20, 2021
The Milton Hershey School is the wealthiest precollege educational institution in the United States. (Margo Reed/The Philadelphia Inquirer)

We start with the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. Last week, the court ruled in favor of a Catholic foster care agency in a case that involved issues of religious freedom and LGBT civil rights. KATIE EYER, professor of law at Rutgers Law School, joins us. Then, Spotlight PA reporter CHARLOTTE KEITH and Philadelphia Inquirer’BOB FERNANDEZ discuss their recently published investigation into controversial college scholarships issued to students of the Milton Hershey School. And we’re joined by RAY DIDINGER, sports writer, broadcaster and author of Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes, and Heartaches.

