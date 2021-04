On this week’s Regional Roundup; City Councilperson MARIA QUINOÑES SÀNCHEZ joins us to give us her perspective on Mayor Jim Kenny’s city budget address. Then, Rev. MARK TYLER will talk about the effect that the looming Derek Chauvin verdict and the Daunte Wright shooting is having on Philadelphia’s Black community. Lastly, Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MARCUS HAYES will talk the Phillies and the upcoming NFL draft.