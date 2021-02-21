Regional Roundup – 02/22/21

This week on the Regional Roundup; WHYY’s RYAN BRIGGS will tell us about the huge budget shortfall facing Philadelphia. Then, we’ll hear from the new general manager of Reading Terminal, ANNIE ALLMAN about her plans for the historic market and how she plans to keep it afloat following the economic losses caused by COVID-19. We’ll also hear from Princeton chemistry professor PAUL CHIRIK who has discovered a new molecule that could reduce the harmful effects of plastics on the environment.