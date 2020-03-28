Regional Roundup – 03/30/20
Guests: Erica Green, Nina Feldman, Joe Hernandez, Kelsi Worrell, Marcus Hayes
On this week’s Regional Roundup; we’ll hear about the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s claim that Penn State violated law by inadequately responding to the allegations against football coach, Jerry Sandusky. Education reporter for the New York Times, ERICA GREEN, will tell us about the department’s investigation and the demands being made to correct the problem. Then, WHYY’s NINA FELDMAN and JOE HERNANDEZ will update us on the coronavirus situation in Philadelphia and New Jersey. Lastly, we’re going to talk about the postponement of the Olympics with olympic gold medal swimmer KELSI WORRELL and Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist, MARCUS HAYES.