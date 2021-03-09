Regan & Steve

“I Miss You”

Both Regan and Steve have been part of the Delaware music scene for decades. They performed separately at Rockford Park Concerts in the early 70’s and have kept busy since then.

Through the years, Steve Roberts has been an intricate part of Snakegrinder and the Shredded Field Mice, Dick Uranus, and various Garry Cogdell projects to mention a few.

Regan has been a solo writer and performer, laboring in obscurity, and was a member of Southbound with Carl Goldstein.

Longtime friends, Regan and Steve decided to work together to develop Regan‘s vast library of original music.

Regan writes passionately and constantly. Her songs are a record of her life, feelings, and observations. Her work is intensely introspective and penetratingly insightful.

Their duo breaks new ground as Steve’s bass playing holds down the bottom end, while opening up a whole new vista of the bass as a lead instrument. Together they make beautiful music out of Regan‘s compositions.

Their live play has been limited to streaming every Friday at 1:30pm on twitch.tv/risingsunexpress and will continue that way until the present emergency has passed.