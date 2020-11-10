“Rusted Out”

Red Desert Motel is a roots-rock/cowpunk duo from South Jersey. Their music reflects the rural highways of where they’re from. They formed over a mutual love of Uncle Tupelo, Wilco, Townes Van Zandt and John Prine.

The band consists of Tony Yates on vocals and guitar, and Tim Zatzariny Jr. on upright bass and vocals. Tony and Tim sing songs about train wrecks, truckers, and what it’s like to be alone at 3 a.m.

Red Desert Motel released its debut EP, “Off the Track,” in September 2019, and is at work on a full-length record.