Raji Malik

When Raji plays music, he imagines the sound waves rippling out like water. Raji believes all of our actions ripple out into the world, and kindness has medicinal powers just like music. The sound waves he creates are intended to reduce stress and create a sense of spaciousness in our interior world so that we may more easily recognize our interconnection.

Raji hopes his musical meditation brings listeners a deeper appreciation of their goodness. Raji says, “May we all continue to challenge ourselves to grow with honest self-reflection so that we may more clearly channel love. That is why we are here.”