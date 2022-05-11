Preview: Tehran
Glenn Close & Niv Sultan talk with Patrick Stoner about immersing themselves in the culture of Iran for this spy thriller.
Here! Now! In the moment! Paddling in the middle of a fast moving stream of news and information. Here & Now is a daily news magazine, bringing you the news that breaks after "Morning Edition" and before "All Things Considered."
Glenn Close & Niv Sultan talk with Patrick Stoner about immersing themselves in the culture of Iran for this spy thriller.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal