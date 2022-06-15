Preview: Chloe
Erin Doherty talks with Patrick Stoner about playing a woman so fascinated by the glamorous social media of a mysterious celebrity that she fakes her identity to enter her world.
With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports, and humor. 1A's goal is to act as a national mirror-taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.
Erin Doherty talks with Patrick Stoner about playing a woman so fascinated by the glamorous social media of a mysterious celebrity that she fakes her identity to enter her world.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal