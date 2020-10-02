Coronavirus Pandemic

President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Air Date: October 2, 2020
President Trump holds up an executive order after delivering remarks on health care in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

President Trump holds up an executive order after delivering remarks on health care in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

President Trump announced early this morning that he and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. Reports suggest that aides have been concerned about Trump’s health since Wednesday when he started exhibiting symptoms. This diagnosis comes just a month before election day, likely scuttling the Presidents plans for campaign rallies and debates with Joe Biden. Today on the show, we’re going to talk about the wider implications of this diagnosis with University of Pennsylvania physician ZEKE EMANUEL, POLITICO White House Correspondent ANITA KUMAR, and RON ELVING, senior editor and correspondent for NPR’s White House desk.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate