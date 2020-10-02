President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

President Trump announced early this morning that he and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. Reports suggest that aides have been concerned about Trump’s health since Wednesday when he started exhibiting symptoms. This diagnosis comes just a month before election day, likely scuttling the Presidents plans for campaign rallies and debates with Joe Biden. Today on the show, we’re going to talk about the wider implications of this diagnosis with University of Pennsylvania physician ZEKE EMANUEL, POLITICO White House Correspondent ANITA KUMAR, and RON ELVING, senior editor and correspondent for NPR’s White House desk.