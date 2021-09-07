Pornography’s younger viewers

For kids and teenagers, graphic sexual content is more accessible than ever. With videos online becoming increasingly aggressive — sometimes violent — experts say parents need to make safety, consent and realistic expectations a major part of conversations about sex. On this hour, the images shaping the psyche and sexuality of younger generations. How do we talk to young adults about aggressive sex on pornography sites and social media apps like TikTok, and what happens if we don’t? Indiana University School of Public Health professor DEBBY HERBENICK joins Marty to discuss how families can lay the foundation for kids’ healthy attitudes towards sex and pornography. Alongside them, PEGGY ORENSTEIN, sex expert and author of Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity.

