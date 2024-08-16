Popcorn for the People Creates Career Opportunities for Adults with Autism
Popcorn for the People, Truth About Recycling Plastic, Boxers’ Trail & More!
Next on You Oughta Know, a booming popcorn business provides new opportunities for neurodiverse adults. Uncover the truth about recycling plastic. Check out a nonprofit that recycles electronics and restores lives. Explore Fairmount Park after dark at a moonwalk and stargazing party. Follow in the footsteps of champions at Boxers’ Trail. Meet a New Jersey farmer and learn the secrets to his success.
