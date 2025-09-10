Podcast Extra: Odd Couples and the Science of Attraction

An exploration of the mysteries of attraction and the science of optimizing online dating.

Air Date: September 9, 2025
Listen 37:17
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are just one of several celebrity odd couples that have kept the internet buzzing this summer. They're pictured here at the New York premiere of "Naked Gun," the film through which they met. (AP News/Evan Agostini)

It’s been a summer of love in the celeb world, with some unexpected pairings. The internet’s been buzzing about high-profile odd couples like former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry; actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas; and Oscar-winner Liam Neeson and Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson.

And of course, there’s lots of speculation about these wild card romances. What makes them work? And what drew them to each other in the first place?

Science can shed some light on the mysteries of attraction and finding your love match. In this podcast extra, we’ll hear from attraction and relationship researcher Paul Eastwick about some of the idiosyncratic factors that go into attraction, and we’ll talk with behavioral scientist and dating coach Logan Ury about optimizing online dating.

