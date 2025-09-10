Podcast Extra: Odd Couples and the Science of Attraction
An exploration of the mysteries of attraction and the science of optimizing online dating.Listen 37:17
It’s been a summer of love in the celeb world, with some unexpected pairings. The internet’s been buzzing about high-profile odd couples like former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry; actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas; and Oscar-winner Liam Neeson and Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson.
And of course, there’s lots of speculation about these wild card romances. What makes them work? And what drew them to each other in the first place?
Science can shed some light on the mysteries of attraction and finding your love match. In this podcast extra, we’ll hear from attraction and relationship researcher Paul Eastwick about some of the idiosyncratic factors that go into attraction, and we’ll talk with behavioral scientist and dating coach Logan Ury about optimizing online dating.
