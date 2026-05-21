The Strange Science of Color — And Our Quest to Understand It

The electric pinks of a sunset. The vivid red of a couch pillow. The deep green of a favorite sweater.

Color doesn’t just shape how things look — it can shape how we feel. It can lift our mood, transform a room, or make food look irresistible or completely unappetizing. Color also signals feelings and ideas, like green for nature, blue for melancholy, or red for danger. But beneath all of that, color is surprisingly complex — and surprisingly hard to pin down.

On this episode, we dive into the complexities of color, and explore how people across disciplines, from linguistics to science, have tried to capture its essence. We talk with a lexicographer about the fascinating history of efforts to standardize synthetic colors and their names. We’ll investigate how we perceive color and if we see colors the same way as others, and find out what it’s like living with grapheme-color synesthesia.