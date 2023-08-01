The Rise in Cosmetic Surgery, Student Loan Repayment, Philadelphia’s Lazaretto

The Biden administration is opening enrollment on a new student loan repayment plan, SAVE (Saving on Valuable Education) this week. We’ll get the details on who is eligible and how much relief it will provide from Washington Post higher education reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel.

Cosmetic surgery is on the rise…up more than 50% over the last two years for breast augmentation, Botox, liposuction, Brazilian butt lifts and more. What does the mainstreaming of these procedures say about who we are and our quest for a certain beauty ideals? What role is social media playing? We’re joined by David Sarwer, Associate Dean of the Temple University’s College of Public Health, and journalist Sierra Leone Starks.

The first quarantine hospital in America was built at the dawn of the 1800s to serve patients in Philadelphia. Quarantine back then didn’t exactly mean exactly what it does today, but it was controversial and created conflicts around commerce, disease, and science. University of Pennsylvania professor David Barnes joins us to talk about his new book, Lazaretto: How Philadelphia Used an Unpopular Quarantine Based on Disputed Science to Accommodate Immigrants and Prevent Epidemics.