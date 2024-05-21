What to do about ATVs in the city, NPR host Ayesha Rascoe on ‘HBCU Made’

Every summer in Philadelphia, ATVs and dirt bikes hit the city streets – and they kick up a lot of controversy. Off-road vehicles are illegal in the city and Mayor Parker says she’s cracking down on the noisy 2-and-4-wheelers. Beyond the nuisance, police say the all-terrain vehicles are a hazard to pedestrians and motorists. But ATV and dirt bike enthusiasts say riding is an important outlet and community. Plus, they say they just need more places to ride. So how do we solve the ATV and dirt bike problem in the city? We talk with Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram, Joey Zaza, president of the ATV Coalition, riding enthusiast JP Norris and Pennsylvania Representative Darisha Parker.

NPR Weekend Edition Sunday host Ayesha Rascoe celebrates historically Black colleges and universities in the new book, HBCU Made. It’s a collection of essays from famous HBCU grads, reflecting on their transformational experience at school — people like Oprah Winfrey, Branford Marsalis and Stacey Abrams. Rascoe is a Howard University graduate and she joins us to share how her HBCU shaped her and her career as a political journalist.