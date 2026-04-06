Phillies Win Rockies Series, Prepare For San Francisco House of Horrors

Phillies Win Rockies Series, Prepare For San Francisco House of HorrorsListen 57:43
The Phillies won a series against the Rockies in Colorado over the weekend, thanks to an offensive outburst on Friday and solid pitching throughout. Up next, a trip to San Francisco and the struggling Giants. Is this the year the Phils finally win a series at Oracle Park? Join John Stolnis, Justin Klugh and Liz Roscher as they discuss Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler’s rehab and Jo Adell’s insane home robberies over the weekend as well!
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