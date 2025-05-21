Philadelphia’s juvenile justice problem

Philadelphia detains more young people per capita than any major American city. In fact, its rate of confinement is more-than-double the second-ranked city. So why are we such an outlier?

Critics say that kids who are low risk are being tossed into dangerous institutions, rife with overcrowding and abuse. Just last week, the license for Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services was downgraded by the state -and there are ongoing accusations of routine violence at its main detention hall, the Juvenile Justice Services Center in West Philly. This comes on the heels of a series of youth institutions being closed for child abuse in recent years.

Why is Philadelphia relying on these broken institutions and locking up more kids when other cities have found effective alternatives?

Guests:

Samantha Melamed, Investigative reporter at The Philadelphia Inquirer. She is writing an ongoing series on youth detention.

Nicole El, Chief of the Children and Youth Justice Unit at the Defender Association of Philadelphia

Rodney Gardner, formerly incarcerated youth and advocate for juvenile justice

Jamie Gauthier, City Councilmember for the Third District of Philadelphia