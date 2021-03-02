    Philadelphia Soul Society

    Air Date: March 2, 2021

    “You’ve Got Soul”

    Philadelphia Soul Society is a nine-piece powerhouse, horn driven soul band, comprised of veteran players who have worked with some of the biggest artists in contemporary music, including Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members.

    “You’ve Got Soul” is written by Scott Simon and performed by Jim Hines and the Philadelphia Soul Society. The video was shot in Center City and the song is a shout out to their fans. Philadelphia Soul Society believes peace is something we can all have. 

