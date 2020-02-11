Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Philly police’s latest recruit class is small and mostly white

Air Date: February 10, 2020
Listen 12:54
The Philadelphia Police Department's newest class of recruits. (Courtesy of David Fisher.)

The Philadelphia Police Department's newest class of recruits. (Courtesy of David Fisher.)

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

The Philadelphia Police Department’s latest class of recruits is much smaller than average — only 19 people. It also includes zero African Americans in a city that’s 45% African-American. While it’s hard to know if that class is a blip or the start of a pattern, we look at why the city’s police force has long been understaffed, and struggled with diversity. Are you a police officer in the Philly area? We’d love to talk to you. Get started here.

Guest: Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Mensah Dean

Brought to you by The Why

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate