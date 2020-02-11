Philly police’s latest recruit class is small and mostly white

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

The Philadelphia Police Department’s latest class of recruits is much smaller than average — only 19 people. It also includes zero African Americans in a city that’s 45% African-American. While it’s hard to know if that class is a blip or the start of a pattern, we look at why the city’s police force has long been understaffed, and struggled with diversity. Are you a police officer in the Philly area? We’d love to talk to you. Get started here.

Guest: Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Mensah Dean