The Fate of Retail Shopping, Improving the Philly Airport
Do you still shop in-store? Or, are you constantly getting packages? We'll talk about the future of brick and mortar. Plus, plans for improvement at PHL International Airport.
If you find yourself ordering online more these days, there are quite a few reasons. Shopping in stores isn’t as fun as it used to be. Too few employees, too many anti-theft measures and annoying self-service lanes are just a few inconveniences keeping people at home. Amanda Mull, staff writer at The Atlantic, joins us to discuss the future of brick-and-mortar retail.
Philadelphia International Airport recently ranked at the bottom for customer satisfaction — for the third year in a row. People complain about terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, TSA, food and more. Atif Saeed, Philadelphia International Airport’s new CEO, joins us to talk about his plans for improvement.
