The Fate of Retail Shopping, Improving the Philly Airport

If you find yourself ordering online more these days, there are quite a few reasons. Shopping in stores isn’t as fun as it used to be. Too few employees, too many anti-theft measures and annoying self-service lanes are just a few inconveniences keeping people at home. Amanda Mull, staff writer at The Atlantic, joins us to discuss the future of brick-and-mortar retail.

Philadelphia International Airport recently ranked at the bottom for customer satisfaction — for the third year in a row. People complain about terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, TSA, food and more. Atif Saeed, Philadelphia International Airport’s new CEO, joins us to talk about his plans for improvement.