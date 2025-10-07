Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth summoned hundreds of generals and admirals last week to deliver a stark message: the U.S. armed forces, he said, have become too woke, too fat, and have lost their warrior ethos.

Speaking at Quantico before the nation’s top brass, Hegseth argued that the military had lost its way due to an overemphasis on DEI initiatives. He announced a return to strict grooming standards and fitness requirements, even if that means excluding women and what he called “weak” men.

Hegseth explained, “There will be no more politically correct and overbearing rules of engagement. Just common sense, maximum lethality, and full authority for our warfighters.”

President Donald Trump echoed Hegseth’s remarks and defended his deployment of National Guard troops in Democrat-led cities, calling it a response to a “war from within.” Trump suggested those cities could serve as training grounds for this more aggressive fighting force.

This episode: Does the U.S. military need a cultural reset? Have woke policies compromised its effectiveness? Three veterans weigh in on Secretary Hegseth’s speech and the state of American military readiness in the 21st century.

Guests:

Elliot Ackerman – Marine Corps veteran and New York Times bestselling author

Retired Lt. Col. Eric Stetson – U.S. Army

Kyleanne Hunter – CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and Marine combat veteran