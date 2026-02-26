What should America do about Iran? And how close are we to another war?

Last June, the United States carried out strikes on Iran, citing the growing threat of its nuclear ambitions as well as the war with Israel. Now, tensions are rising once again. Reports of unrest, the possibility of missile exchanges and renewed fears over nuclear development have put the region as well as the world on edge.

In this episode, we break down the conflict in the middle east and the U.S. role in it. President Donald Trump has publicly suggested that a military strike could be “easily won.” But behind closed doors, his top military adviser, Dan Caine, reportedly warned of something very different: a conflict that could come with serious risks, including long-term strain on military resources and American casualties.

So what are the real options on the table? Could a limited strike spiral into a broader war? Is regime change even possible? And if it is, what would that mean for stability in the Middle East? What’s at stake for the Iranian people living under an oppressive regime and how could all of this impact Americans at home?

With high-stakes diplomatic talks underway in Geneva, the clock may be ticking toward a decision that reshapes global politics.

Today, we hear different viewpoints on the issue.

Guests: