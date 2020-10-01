Permanent Makeup to Support Cancer Survivors

On this episode of You Oughta Know, we meet Chaplain Al “Mr. Positive” Kraft, a local Vietnam veteran who is honoring healthcare heroes with framed American flags, then learn about the Black Wall Street massacre in Tulsa from the lens of two Philadelphia documentary filmmakers. We’ll head to the Beau Institute in Cherry Hill, NJ where owner Rose Marie Beauchemin-Verzella offers free cosmetic tattoos for cancer survivors. Mural Arts is launching their To The Polls initiative, commissioning murals from local street artists encouraging people to vote. Then, You Oughta Know producer Brian Drouin shows us how to make fancy coffee drinks right at home, and Lari Robling, author of Endangered Recipes shares tips on how to hone your cooking skills during quarantine. We’ll head to the Cape May coast where a group of divers marks the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the S-5 submarine. Plus, learn how to get around the city faster with Indego electric bikes!