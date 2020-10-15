Pennsylvania’s Second Lady / A history of contested elections

Guests: Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Jon Grinspan

This hour we’ll meet GISELE BARRETO FETTERMAN, political activist and wife of Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. A formerly undocumented immigrant, she recently gained national attention when she suffered a racist incident in a Pennsylvania grocery store, she has harnessed the attention to further her quest for immigrant rights. Then, as contentious as this election is getting, it’s not without precedent in our country’s history. We talk with Smithsonian curator and historian JON GRINSPAN about the ugly phase of stolen elections and voter suppression in the late 19th century, and about how Americans found their way out of that dark era and how contemporary Americans could do so again today.