Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman

Air Date: February 27, 2020 10:00 am
Pa. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman speaks to the press after Sheppard’s hearing. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Pa. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman speaks to the press after Sheppard’s hearing. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Guest: John Fetterman

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor JOHN FETTERMAN was elected a year ago and has quickly become one of the most recognizable figures in state politics. The former mayor of Braddock is a strong advocate for the Governor and has taken on his own causes to champion. Chief among them are marijuana legalization, criminal justice reform and increased commutations. He has broken with the progressives within the Democratic Party over his support for fracking because the industry pays good union wages in a part of the state that’s been hit hard. He joins Marty for the hour to talk about his work so far, the policies he’d like to see enacted, and why he did not move into the Lieutenant Governor’s mansion.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate