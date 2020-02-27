Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman

Guest: John Fetterman

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor JOHN FETTERMAN was elected a year ago and has quickly become one of the most recognizable figures in state politics. The former mayor of Braddock is a strong advocate for the Governor and has taken on his own causes to champion. Chief among them are marijuana legalization, criminal justice reform and increased commutations. He has broken with the progressives within the Democratic Party over his support for fracking because the industry pays good union wages in a part of the state that’s been hit hard. He joins Marty for the hour to talk about his work so far, the policies he’d like to see enacted, and why he did not move into the Lieutenant Governor’s mansion.