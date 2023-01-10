    Episode 1: Patron Saint of the Underdog

    Air Date: January 10, 2023
    Listen 22:32
    An estimated 4 million people visit the Rocky Statue every year. That’s more than double the amount that go to the Liberty Bell. Surprising for a monument that the city once rejected as merely a movie prop. We speak to people who wait in line to snap a picture or run up the Art Museum steps to find out what motivates this pilgrimage. Their surprising answers take us across the globe and range from quirky to deep.

    Show Notes

