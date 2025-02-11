Weight-loss meds for all?

It seems like everyone is on weight loss medications these days. Drop a few pounds and someone will surely ask: was it Ozempic? But many people aren’t actually taking the name brand prescription medications — instead, knockoff versions created at compounding pharmacies.

A splashy ad during Super Bowl 59 pitched easy, affordable access to these compounded drugs from the telehealth company Hims & Hers Health Inc. But absent was the long laundry list of side effects or any statement that these aren’t FDA approved. That worried a lot of physicians.

On this episode of Studio 2, we ask: are we passing out pills too easily? Or should everyone have access to these so-called miracle weight loss meds? And what about safety and regulations for the copycat compounded versions of drugs for hair growth or erectile dysfunction?

Guests:

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, vice provost for Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and co-director of the university’s Health Transformation Institute.

Scott Brunner, CEO of the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding