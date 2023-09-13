Orna Guralnik on ‘Couples Therapy’
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Brought to you by The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane
The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane
Subscribe for free
The Power of Awe — and Where to Look for It
Researcher Dacher Keltner investigates the elusive emotion of awe, revealing how it transforms our brains and bodies, and how to find more wonder in our everyday lives.
Air Date: August 25, 2023 12:00 pmListen 50:02
James McBride’s ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’
In his new book, award-winning author James McBride pairs a page-turning murder mystery set in Pottstown, P.a. with a powerful story of compassion, community and love.
Air Date: August 11, 2023 12:00 pmListen 50:15
My Hijacking: A Personal History of Forgetting and Remembering
Historian Martha Hodes explores what happened to her own memories, and how she tried to get them back, after being held hostage on an airplane in 1970 in her new memoir.
Air Date: June 30, 2023 12:00 pmListen 50:00