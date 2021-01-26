“Nobody’s Normal:” reducing mental health stigma

People who suffer from mental illness have too often been marginalized and hidden from sight and society. In his new book, Nobody’s Normal, anthropologist ROY RICHARD GRINKER examines the history of mental health stigma in this country, why “normality and abnormality are fictional lands,” and our progress toward a culture more accepting of neurodiversity. We’ll talk to Grinker about the history of our attitudes to mental illness, his family’s four generation involvement in psychiatry, including working with Sigmund Freud, and his daughter’s experience with autism.