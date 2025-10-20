NJ governor’s race in the homestretch

It’s been a heated race for New Jersey governor between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Voters have been bombarded with negative campaign ads and watched sharp debate exchanges in the months leading up to the November 4th election.

Affordability is the top issue for most voters, including concerns over housing prices, high taxes, and rising energy costs. But the race has also been marked by personal attacks. Ciattarelli, running for a third time, has questioned Sherrill’s Navy service following the unauthorized release of her records. Sherrill accused Ciattarelli of contributing to thousands of opioid deaths in the state, citing misinformation published by his medical publishing company – a claim he has denied and threatened to sue over.

Ciattarelli, who narrowly lost the 2021 governor’s race, is hoping to build on the GOP’s recent gains with New Jersey voters in 2024. But will voters turnout without the president on the ticket? Sherrill is trying to place President Trump front and center in the race, making it a referendum on Trump. But has she leaned too heavily on anti-Trump sentiment?

Guests:

Ben Dworkin, Founding Director of Rowan University’s Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship

Brent Johnson, political reporter in the statehouse bureau of The Star-Ledger and NJ.com