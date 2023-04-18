NJ Cannabis Anniversary, Mayoral Candidate Helen Gym, Hearing Loss

Continuing our interviews with Philadelphia mayoral candidates, former City Council Member-At-Large Helen Gym joins us to talk about her top priorities if elected.

This week marks one year since the first legal recreational cannabis sale in New Jersey. We’ll talk about what’s happening in the industry, if it’s meeting expectations and what it means for neighboring states with Asbury Park Press cannabis reporter Mike Davis.

Many of us take our hearing for granted but we’re learning more about just how important it is to our health. New research shows it may contribute to dementia, depression and loneliness. Audiologist Karen McQuaide explains that protecting your ears is essential to living well.