NJ Cannabis Anniversary, Mayoral Candidate Helen Gym, Hearing Loss
Adult-use cannabis went on sale in NJ a year ago this week. We'll talk about where the industry is heading. And we'll talk with Philly mayoral candidate Helen Gym.
Continuing our interviews with Philadelphia mayoral candidates, former City Council Member-At-Large Helen Gym joins us to talk about her top priorities if elected.
This week marks one year since the first legal recreational cannabis sale in New Jersey. We’ll talk about what’s happening in the industry, if it’s meeting expectations and what it means for neighboring states with Asbury Park Press cannabis reporter Mike Davis.
Many of us take our hearing for granted but we’re learning more about just how important it is to our health. New research shows it may contribute to dementia, depression and loneliness. Audiologist Karen McQuaide explains that protecting your ears is essential to living well.
