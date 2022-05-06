Nicholas Confessore on Tucker Carlson, “American Nationalist”

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” is the most watched cable news show in U.S., with 3 million viewers tuning in every weeknight. A 3-part New York Times series by investigative reporter NICHOLAS CONFESSORE titled “American Nationalist” explores Carlson’s rise at Fox News and his influence on conservative media and politics. Confessors also examines the tactics Carlson uses to connect with his viewers, speak to and enflame their grievances on issues around immigration, race, white supremacy, Russia, COVID, January 6, former President Trump and testosterone. Confessore joins us to talk about Tucker Carlson, how he capitalizes on fear and paranoia, and how he became a leading far-right figure.

Nicholas Confessore (@nickconfessore) is a political and investigative reporter for The New York Times. He is the author of the three-part New York Times series on Tucker Carlson titled American Nationalist.